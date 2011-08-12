Shares in SVG Capital gain 3 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent lower FTSE 250 index, after the private equity investor posts first-half results which Espirito Santo Investment Bank call "very strong".

Espirito Santo points out that SVG's end-first-half net asset value (NAV) of 393 pence per share was 9.1 percent ahead of the broker's full year estimate and up by around 25 percent since December 2010.

"The financial strength of the company continues to improve with shareholders funds increasing by 26.1 percent to 376.9 pence per share (1.19 billion pounds) and net debt as a percentage of shareholders funds falling from 31.9 percent to 26.4 percent," Espirito Santo says in a note repeating its "buy" rating and fair value of 360 pence on SVG.

To see SVG's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net