The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, lagging gains by both the the blue chips and the mid caps , up 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent respectively, as markets remain volatile after a roller-coaster week.

Trinity Mirror gains 7.8 percent after the newspaper publisher posts solid first-half results, slightly ahead of expectations, according to Panmure Gordon.

"FY 11 EPS forecasts unlikely to change materially. Relief rally possible," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Trinity Mirror.

PV Crystalox sheds 4.2 percent as Altium Securities reduces its target price for the solar firm to 20 pence from 25 pence due to further sector wide de-ratings, ahead of a trading update expected on Auguust 18.

