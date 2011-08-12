Global mutual fund investors were net sellers in equities for the week of Aug 4 to 10 with a net outflow of $29.3 billion after recording a net selling of $9.4 billion in the previous week, according to Nomura.

It says in a note that the United States saw the largest net outflow, though Japan funds recorded net inflow over the week.

Bonds markets suffered a net outflow of $2.9 billion from fund investors, while money markets saw an outflow of $65.8 billion.

