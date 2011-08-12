Shares in ARM Holdings shed 0.4 percent, the sole FTSE 100 faller, as the blue chip index bounces 1.8 percent higher, with the chip designer retracing some of the gains it made after a Goldman Sachs upgrade on Thursday, as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating.

BofA ML has cut ARM to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduced its target price to 420 pence from 660 pence in a review of the European technology sector in which it adjusts estimates and targets for weaker macroeconomic factors and lower stock prices.

In Europe, the broker also downgrades Dutch firm TomTom to "underperform", and cuts France's CapGemini and STMicro both to "neutral".

But its more conservative shift leads it to upgrade a quartet of technology stocks with France's ATOS , Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Germany's Software AG , and Britain's Telecity all upped to "buy".

"Customer and company net cash balances are higher, bond rates are lower, so the pressure to conserve cash is likely to be less of a constraint on enterprise/telco spending than in 2008-9," BofA ML says in its note.

"We believe telecom equipment spending in particular could see minimal near term pressure given that outside the U.S. spending only very recently began to improve," the broker adds.

