European shares stay higher as Wall Street gains in early trade after U.S. retail sales post their biggest gain since March easing concerns that the world's largest economy could be slipping back into recession.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 3.2 percent at 964.63 points, while on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average index , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.8 to 1.1 percent.

In Europe, the banking sector is one of the best performers following a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium and data from the European Central Bank shows use of its overnight loan facility by banks is much lower than the previous night.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is up 4.3 percent, while Belgian financial group KBC and Franco-Belgian bank Dexia rise 7.2 percent and 16.7 percent in strong volumes.

