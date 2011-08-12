Shares in Sports Direct gain nearly 5 percent, helped by a Seymour Pierce upgrade on the sporting goods retailer to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

Sports Direct said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 32 properties from its founder and deputy chairman Mike Ashley, for 86.8 million pounds ($140 million). It has also welcomed a provisional decision by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) late on Thursday to close its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct in the sports retail sector.

"Although the company appears to have paid a full price for the properties, we are upgrading our recommendation ... following the stock's decline of 20 percent since the beginning of July due to profit taking," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Seymour Pierce reckons the company will be a beneficiary of "keep fit" trends and forthcoming sporting events -- the Olympics and the European Football Championships in 2012. Furthermore, the broker says Sports Direct has significant potential to develop the business on the Internet and overseas.

Following the OFT decision, peer JJB Sports jumps more than 14 percent.

