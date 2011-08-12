The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.6 percent by midday, but still underperforms stronger rallies by both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, with markets staying volatile after a roller-coaster week.

Trinity Mirror jumps nearly 18 percent after the newspaper publishers posts reassuringly in-line first-half results, with Numis Securities prompted to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "add".

The broker expects to leave its full-year 2011 estimates for Trinity Mirror unchanged, but plans to cut its price target to around 50 pence from 60 pence, adjusting for a lower market price/earnings, which leads it to raises its rating for the stock.

JJB Sports gains more than 14 percent following a provisional decision, made after the market close on Thursday, that the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) is to close its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct in the sports retail sector.

