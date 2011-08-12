Shares in Kazakhmys are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, up 5.5 percent, boosted as Arbuthnot Securities hikes its recommendation for the Kazakh miner to "strong buy" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

Arbuthnot points out in a note that Kazakhmys's shares have fallen 35 percent since July 7 compared to 25 percent for the sector.

"During this period, there has been no change to the fundamentals of the business and the shares now appear compellingly cheap on EV/EBITDA 2.2 times 2011 and 1.9 times 2012, representing a 35 percent discount to the peer group average," the broker says in a note.

"In our view, the market is now attributing close to zero value for the 26 percent stake in ENRC ," Arbuthnot says, keeping its 1,570 pence target price for Kazakhmys.

Kazakhmys outperforms a 2.2 percent advance on the FTSE 350 Mining index .

