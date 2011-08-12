The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.6 percent higher, lagging much stronger rallies by the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.

Trinity Mirror leaps nearly 18 percent after the newspaper publisher posts reassuringly in-line first-half results, with Numis Securities prompted to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "add".

The broker expects to leave its full-year 2011 estimates for Trinity Mirror unchanged, but plans to cut its price target to around 50 pence from 60 pence, adjusting for a lower market price/earnings, which leads it to raise its rating for the stock.

JJB Sports jumps almost 17 percent following a provisional decision, made after the market close on Thursday, that the Office of Fair Trading is to close its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct in the sports retail sector.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net