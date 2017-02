Shares in Commerzbank are set to open 2.5 percent lower as it abandons its 2012 target after a 798 million euro ($1.10 billion) impairment on Greek assets pushes Germany's second-largest bank to a third-quarter operating loss.

"No real convincing report at first sight," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

The German blue index is indicated to open up 0.5 percent.

