European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities on expectations that Greece will not hold a referendum on a bailout package and remain an integral part of the euro zone system.

Government sources says Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday, giving stocks in both the U.S and Asia a boost.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 0.5 to 0.9 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

COMMERZBANK AG Q3

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

ALCATEL LUCENT SA Q3

LAFARGE SA Q3

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Q3

SMITH AND NEPHEW PLC Q3

CAIXABANK SA Q3

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA Q3

PARGESA HOLDING SA Q3

LEGRAND SNC Q3

EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC

MEGGITT PLC TRADING

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 Ameren Corp

Q3 AES Corp

Q3 DTE Energy Co

Q3 NextEra Energy Inc

Q3 Northeast Utilities

Q3 Pepco Holdings Inc

Q3 Ventas Inc

Q3 Windstream Corp

Q3 The Washington Post Company

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):

0843 IT Mark PMI Oct

0848 FR Markit PMI Oct

0853 DE Mark PMI Oct

0858 EZ Mark PMI Oct

1000 EZ PPI Sep

1230 US non-farm payrolls Oct

