European stock index futures point to a higher open for equities on expectations that Greece will not hold a referendum on a bailout package and remain an integral part of the euro zone system.
Government sources says Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote on Friday, giving stocks in both the U.S and Asia a boost.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 0.5 to 0.9 percent.
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT):
0843 IT Mark PMI Oct
0848 FR Markit PMI Oct
0853 DE Mark PMI Oct
0858 EZ Mark PMI Oct
1000 EZ PPI Sep
1230 US non-farm payrolls Oct
