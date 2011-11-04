Shares in Smith & Nephew drop 4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.5 percent, as Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker sees its third-quarter trading profit miss expectations, impacted by an adverse sales mix in orthopaedics and a lower margin.

"While 3Q11 overall revenue growth remains good . it's the margin that will come under the spotlight this morning, as trading profit of $205m (-9 percent underlying) misses against consensus expectations of $222m, and reported EPS of 16.2 cents is at the bottom of the 16-18.6 cent range," says Seymour Pierce in a note.

The broker says it expects S&N's shares to come under pressure while the market assesses the abililty of recently-arrived CEO Olivier Bohuon to address near-term costs.

Seymour Pierce maintains its "buy" rating on S&N for the time being, reminding investors that roundtable meetings with Bohuon and analysts are scheduled later this month.

