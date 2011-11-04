Royal Bank of Scotland shares are near the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard, as the bank's third-quarter profits and robust capital position help to reassure investors.

The stock, which has fallen by nearly 50 percent over the last year, is up 3.2 percent at 23.55 pence in early morning trade.

Cavendish Asset Management fund manager Paul Mumford says the fact that RBS has a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.3 percent and liquidity pool of 170 billion pounds should help the part-nationalised lender weather the current market turmoil caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"The banks have built up their balance sheets, and that takes a bit of the pressure off them," says Mumford, who holds some 4.5 million RBS shares.

"RBS is a high-risk stock but over a five-year period you could double or treble your money," he adds.

