Shares in British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt fall 3.0 percent, among the top fallers on Britain's blue-chip index , after the company's third-quarter trading update prompts some profit-taking.

Investec Securities says that while the trading update is positive, there could be some profit-taking given the stock's recent strong performance -- up 18 percent over the past month versus a 10 percent gain in the sector and a 9 percent rise in the FTSE All Share index.

"This is another positive update and we believe the group remains well positioned to sustain growth well beyond our forecast horizon," Investec analysts say.

"However, the shares have, overall, performed well through the recent market turmoil ... hence we suggest the shares may pause for breath, perhaps with some profit taking in the short term."

