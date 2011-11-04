Shares in telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent tumble 9.7 percent, hitting a one-month low, after the firm slashes its profit target for the year, saying operators are cutting spending on their networks in reaction to macroeconomic uncertainty.

"In theory, a lot of this disappointment was already expected by a number of investors. That said, I'm not sure that we'll see a buy on sell-off as we have with recent reports that disappointed," a Paris-based trader says.

"Momentum will remain negative and shorts really don't have any reason for concern."

