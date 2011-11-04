Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) shed 3.3 percent, the second biggest blue chip faller, as the merged network operator reports a 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit and confirms plans to buy Lufthansa's British unit, bmi.

Oriel Securities says IAG's third-quarter results were in line with consensus expectations but a touch below its forecast.

The broker adds IAG's management is guiding to an full-year EBIT figure of about 550 million euros, somewhat below its estimate of 625 million euros implying a circa 15 percent downgrade to Oriel's EPS estimate.

"The difference between our own Q3 estimate and the reported figure is largely in the revenue line. We believe that there is a significant currency effect at work here with sterling weakening vs the euro," Oriel says in a note.

The broker adds that IAG's outlook statement is cautious given rising fuel costs and "potentially weaker demand" in 2012, but Oriel sees no reason materially to change its current-year EPS estimate at this stage after a significant downgrade in September.

Oriel retains a "hold" rating on IAG shares: "Until there is a realistic possibility of a resumption of positive earnings momentum we see little scope for the shares to outperform."

