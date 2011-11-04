Shares in Commerzbank are down 4.6 percent and the biggest decliner in a 1.3 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Banks index after it took a Greek impairment hit, forcing it to abandon its 2012 operating profit target.

Germany's second-largest lender takes 798 million euros ($1.1 billion) impairments on Greek sovereign debt, pushing it to a third-quarter net loss of 687 million euros.

"Third quarter results, outlook statements and emergency risk reduction programs show that Commerzbank remains vulnerable to many existing external threats outside its direct control," says analyst Michael Rohr at Silvia Quandt Research.

Trading volumes in Commerzbank shares are at 30 percent of the 90-day daily average, about twice that of the German blue-chip index .

($1 = 0.728 Euros)

