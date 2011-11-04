Shares in Lafarge rise 8.3 percent, hitting a three-month high, after the world's largest cement maker posts results that reassure investors and says it will lower its debt and aims to cut 500 million euros in costs next year.

"Q3 better than expected...secured over 2.0 billion euros of divestment proceeds for 2011 for debt reduction. Overall not too bad for Lafarge -- it has been a while since they last time reported better than expected (results)," Cheuvreux analysts write in a note.

