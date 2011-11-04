The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming a slightly firmer FTSE 100 index, ahead 0.5 percent, while the FTSE 250 index is flat.

Melrose Resources adds 3.6 percent as the oil and gas explorer issues an update on its operations in Bulgaria, Romania and Egypt, highlighting plans to commence a 3D seismic survey on the Galata exploration block in the Western Black Sea.

Oriel Securities retains its "buy" rating on Melrose Resources, with the shares standing at a considerable discount to its base net asset value of 180 pence a share.

Dechra Pharma gains 1.7 percent as the drugs firm says, in an interim management statement (IMS), that revenue in the first quarter of the current year is 7.7 percent ahead of the same period last year.

"An encouraging IMS from Dechra . Our full year estimates look for revenue growth (of) 4.8 percent, a target we remain comfortable with given that comparables get tougher beyond Q1," says WH Ireland in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Dechra.

