Shares in oil drilling company Transocean fall 1.6 percent, extending the previous session's 11.7 percent slide and underperforming a largely flat sector index , after Citigroup, RBC and Vontobel all cut their price targets for the company.

The broker action comes after the world's largest offshore drilling contractor posted a third-quarter loss on rising shipyard costs late Wednesday, after the European close.

"Transocean now trades at a premium to peers and valuation as such has turned rather unattractive while balance sheet gearing going uncomfortably up," Vontobel says in a note.

"2012 will be another challenging year as BP legal dispute still unsolved and deepwater fleet needs complete recertification."

