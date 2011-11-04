Shares in Scottish and Southern Energy fall 1.2 percent, among the leading FTSE 100 decliners, weighed by a JPMorgan "underweight" rating on valuation grounds ahead of the utility's interims on Nov. 8.

The broker says SSE trades on a 26 percent P/E premium to European integrated peers and a 63 percent premium on an EV-EBITDA basis, thanks largely to its "perceived defensiveness allied with its mooted exposure to higher power prices," although JPMorgan questions both rationales.

"Although we see some risk to full year numbers for SSE, we believe a more interesting question is why H1 numbers would be down so much. Firstly, SSE is not that regulated a business. In 2010/11 only 39 percent of SSE's operating profits came from regulated activities," JPMorgan says.

"The other 61 percent of profits came from a mix of activities: power generation, energy retail, gas storage, gas production, telecoms, contracting, which are all competitive...Secondly, SSE's competitive activities are not all positively exposed to higher commodity prices; in fact some are negatively exposed," it adds.

