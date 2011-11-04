Shares in Dechra Pharmaceuticals rise 1.7 percent, oupterforming a small gain on the FTSE small cap index as the drugs firm says, in an interim management statement (IMS), that revenue in the first quarter of the current year is 7.7 percent ahead of the same period last year.

"Forecast risk is reducing and we remain of the view that the valuation doesn't fully capture Dechra's ability to deliver double-digit EPS growth despite the macro headwinds," Investec says in a note, keeping its "buy" rating and 544 pence target price.

