Shares in Anglo American rise more than 3 percent and are among the top FTSE 100 gainers after it announces a $5.1 billion deal to raise its stake in diamond miner De Beers.

The news, which will see Anglo's stake rise to 85 percent from 45 percent, also lifts Gem Diamonds to the top of the mid-cap risers' list, up 10.6 percent, while Petra Diamonds gains 8.4 percent.

Anglo "believes the combination of Chinese and Indian demand plus the Gulf region will equate to the rest of the world's demand within 15 years. This acquisition should result in the increased professionalization of the diamond industry," Northland Capital Partners says in a note.

"It is great news for the industry as it will, in our view, result in the raising of the price of DeBeers diamond stock by raising the benchmark at which Anglo American will sell those diamonds. The reduced threat of a flood in the diamond market means companies such as Stellar Diamonds and Petra Diamonds look to be lower risk investments."

To see more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net