Shares in Millennium & Copthorne (M&C) top the FTSE 250 fallers list, down 5.4 percent, as a cautious outlook statement offsets a more than doubling in the hotel operator's third-quarter pretax profit.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, M&C's headline pretax profit rose 75.9 million pounds, up from 35.1 million pounds a year earlier, with a Kuala Lumpur land sale contributing about 34 million pounds.

"M&C reported a good Q3 just ahead of our forecasts, but cautioned on the outlook," says Evolution Securities in a note.

"Unsurprisingly, the outlook statement warned about increasing concern about the Euro-zone but 60 percent of M&C's EBIT is from Asia Pacific with little exposure to Europe (ex UK)," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating and 730 pence price target on M&C.

M&C's blue chip peers, Intercontinental Hotels and Whitbread also fall back, down 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, as a sector review from Credit Suisse flags an increasingly stark divergence between U.S. and European trends for 2012.

"Our proprietary RevPAR (revenue per available room) models still point to 0 percent growth in the U.S. (and UK) in early 2012 but for much worse in Europe, corporate booking growth is slowing, European company commentary is more cautious," Credit Suisse says in a note.

InterContinental Hotels will post its third-quarter results on Nov. 8.

