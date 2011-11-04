Shares in UK-listed insurer Lancashire rise around 4 percent, among the top mid cap gainers , after the Bermuda-based firm posts forecast-beating results and announces a special dividend.

"Yet again Lancashire has put in an outstanding performance in Q3 avoiding significant exposure to the major loss events and notably Hurricane Irene," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"As we have commented in the past the Group has no interest in scale for scales sake and when underwriting opportunities are not available it happily returns capital to shareholders as highlighted by today's special dividend which equates to a yield of 7 percent," they add.

