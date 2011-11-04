Shares in African Minerals Ltd AMIq.L rise as much as 8 percent, after the London-listed metals explorer and developer says it has started loading its first iron ore shipment from its Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone.

"As a rough guide, African Minerals is now planning to produce 55 million tonnes (mt) during 2012-2014, while we assume 32.5 mt over the same period. That's a difference of almost 20 mt, which at a nominal margin of, say, $60/t, would equate to $1.2 billion of additional cash flow," Investec says in a note.

"Clearly there is very good upside potential, should African Minerals be able to deliver on its targets," says the brokerage, which has a "buy" rating and price target of 767 pence on the stock.

