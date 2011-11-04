Third-quarter earnings for European companies have been uninspiring and expectations for 2012 may have to be scaled back further, says HSBC, which adds that U.S.companies have surprised on the upside.

European earnings growth in Q3 is flat year-on-year and EPS beats at 46 percent are only marginally ahead of misses at 40 percent, it says. "Sales growth is proving more resilient but there are signs that margins are coming under pressure.

HSBC says that despite analysts continuing to aggressively scale back their forecasts, "earnings expectations for 2012 still look too optimistic to us given the recession risk that is currently hanging over the region".

Among sectors, consumer durables and telecoms are the stand-out performers in terms of both the results, relative to expectations, and recent relative earnings momentum, the broker says.

In contrast to Europe, HSBC says U.S. companies have reported generally strong results relative to consensus expectations and it is seeing little evidence of margin pressure.

