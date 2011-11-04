Shares in Italy's Lottomatica SpA , one of the world's largest lottery operators, fall 2.9 percent on disappointment the company did not raise full year guidance for a third time this year and only confirmed the July forecast.

On Thursday, after the market close, Lottomatica announced an 18.7 percent rise in core earnings in the third quarter, buoyed by a booming Italian gaming market and in line with analysts expectations.

"It is down because they did not raise guidance and also because the third quarter results were impacted by extra costs and one-off costs which were not expected by the market," a Milan-based analyst, who declines to be identified, says.

A Milan trader says the fall is due to profit-taking after the share's strong performance recently.

Reuters Messaging rm://nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net