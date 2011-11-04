Shares in Invensys rise 3 percent, outperforming a 0.1-percent higher FTSE midcap index and extending the previous session's gains following encouraging results, with analysts saying the company is well places to grow further.

"It's very clear that Invensys has a big pipeline of orders in rail safety and signalling equipment and it is an area where governments still want to spend," Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, says.

Singer Capital Markets says the group's first half performance showed strength in operations management and rail where order books and pipeline remain large and the group's exposure to emerging markets are helping to provide resilience.

"We continue to like the group's structural exposure and believe the Rail contract win momentum will continue into H2 and will be a source of upside risk to estimates," it says in a note.

The company posted a 2 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said the second half had started well thanks to rail contract wins in the Middle East.

