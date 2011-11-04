Shares in UK food retailers, Morrison Supermarkets , Tesco and Sainsbury climb as much as 2.3 percent, helped by bullish comment from Nomura and Panmure Gordon ahead of sector updates next week.

On Wm Morrison, ahead of the firm's third-quarter trading update due on Nov 10, Nomura forecasts Q3 ex-fuel ex-VAT like-for-like sales growth of +2.1 percent, ahead of a second-quarter increase of +1.8 percent, despite an incrementally tougher comparatives running into the third-quarter.

"The combination of Morrison's operational performance and the support of the ongoing 1 billion pounds buy-back underscore the attractions of an undemanding valuation, 10.6 times outer-year earnings per share," Nomura says in a note.

On the broader food retail sector, Panmure Gordon says next week's newsflow should be supportive of the sector's valuation.

"We expect that supply growth will be absorbed by that in demand over the medium to long term, whilst in the short run, profit growth still looks relatively good," Panmure says in a note.

The broker retains its "buy" recommendation on Tesco and remains holders of Morrison and Sainsbury, which is due to report first-half results on Nov 9.

