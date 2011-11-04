Shares in Italian cement company Buzzi UniCem rise nearly 4 percent to a one-week high supported by positive broker comment after Thursday's strong third quarter results from German peer HeidelbergCement .

Milan bank Mediobanca says in its note it sees a "positive read across from HeidelbergCement".

"We expect (Buzzi) to release similar messages to those seen yesterday from Heidelberg. The third quarter is likely to show a good recovery in profitability thanks to the price hikes applied in previous quarters," it says.

Milan's Banca IMI raises its rating on Buzzi to "add", from "sell", and lifts its target price by 36 percent ahead of expected good third quarter results, due Nov. 11, in a report issued on Thursday.

