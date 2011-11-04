The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent by midday, outperforming diminishing gains by the blue chips , up 0.2 percent, while the mid caps are down 0.2 percent.

Dechra Pharma firms 3.9 percent as the drugs firm says, in an interim management statement (IMS), that revenue in the first quarter of the current year is 7.7 percent ahead of the same period last year.

"Forecast risk is reducing and we remain of the view that the valuation doesn't fully capture Dechra's ability to deliver double-digit EPS growth despite the macro headwinds," Investec Securities says in a note, keeping its "buy" rating and 544 pence target price on the stock.

Record drops 12.3 percent as the data management firm says its second largest dynamic hedging client has termintated its contract with the firm, and as a result its pretax profits for the year-ended March 31 2012 will be reduced by 0.6 million pounds.

