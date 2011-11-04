European shares remain lower, hit by pessimistic comments by German chancellor Angela Merkel about Europe's bailout fund, after the start of trading on Wall Street, while a mixed payrolls report also weighs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.5 percent at 984.77 points.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to participation in Europe's bailout fund.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.6 and 0.7 percent in early trading.

