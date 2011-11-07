Nomura upgrades emerging market and Asian equities to "overweight" at the expense of continental Europe and Japan, citing loosening policy, depressed sentiment levels and better earnings revisions in Asia and emerging markets.

"The developments in Europe this week look set to prolong the uncertainty around the resolution of the crisis, and the Japanese market, though still recovering, appears to have lost some momentum and offers less upside potential now," Nomura strategists say in a note.

