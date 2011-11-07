Shares in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) are indicated 4.6 percent higher in pre-market trade, with traders citing that U.S. health regulators approve the stroke preventer Xarelto from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson for people with a common heart rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation.

Bayer says it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in peak annual sales from the product, and traders say the news is positive for the company.

The once daily anti-clotting pill is now among several drugs angling to replace decades-old warfarin, which helps prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a market estimated to be worth more than $10 billion.

($1 = 0.727 Euros)