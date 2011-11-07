European shares fall in early trade as fresh political ructions in Italy adds to debt-market contagion fears, hitting cyclical stocks and overshadowing a tentative deal to help push through Greece's bailout package.

A 0.9 percent decline for the FTSEurofirst 300 follows a 3.8 percent fall last week, ending a five-week rally, and comes ahead of a euro zone finance minister meet to flesh out plans to boost the region's bailout fund.

A critical Italian parliament vote on Tuesday to debate austerity cuts has become a test of Prime Minister Berlusconi's government, with the opposition also preparing a motion of no confidence in the leader.

