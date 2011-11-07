Shares in Weir Group shed 4.6 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 1.3 percent, as the engineer's positive interim management statement prompts some profit-taking, with the stock up almost 40 percent since the start of October.

The British pumps and valves maker says it is confident of meeting its expectations for 2011 after it received a strong set of orders in the third quarter and saw positive trends continuing into October.

Peel Hunt raises its 2011 adjusted pretax profit estimate for Weir by 5 percent to 375 million pounds to reflect continued strong order input through the third-quarter.

However, the broker says Weir's "positive outlook for 2011 and growing order book for 2012 looks to be priced in following the recent share price recovery."

Peel Hunt maintains its "hold" rating and 2,100 pence price target on Weir.

