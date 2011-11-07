Shares in Essar Energy shed 3.5 percent, underperforming a 1.6 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as the Indian-focused energy firm issues an in-line interim management statement, and says it is still awaiting Indian government clearance for two coal blocks for its power stations.

"Essar reported an in-line IMS, with the timetable for its expansion program unchanged since the H1 results," Deutsche Bank says in a note, keeping its forecasts unchanged.

"There remain risks around securing domestic coal for its power stations, although we continue to see the shares as materially undervalued, and retain a buy recommendation," the broker adds.

