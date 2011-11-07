Shares in Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik fall 4.3 percent after it says it will buy the remaining stake in its subsidiary Seco Tools SECOb.ST in a deal that will dilute its shares.

"It is, from a business perspective wise ... to take full control over Seco Tools," says Nomura Securities analyst Michael Hagman. "But it is a pretty generous offer. It has a bit of a diluting effect on Sandvik's value even if they achieve 300 million (crowns) in synergies."

Sandvik, which owns 60.4 percent in the metal cutting tools maker, is offering 1.2 Sandvik shares per Seco Tools share, equivalent to 107.34 crowns per Seco Tools share, or a total of 6.2 billion Swedish crowns, based on Friday's closing price.

Shares in Seco Tools are up 26 percent at 0856 GMT to 102.30 crowns. The offer represents a premium of 23 percent based on the average share price for both shares in the last month including Friday.

