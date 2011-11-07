The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent in early trading, outperforming much bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent lower respectively.

DTZ Holdings plunges 88 percent as the property consultancy, which is in takeover talks with a string of unnamed bidders, says the equity in its business is worth little or nothing due to its high level of debt.

DTZ put itself up for sale last month after a deal with majority shareholder Saint George Participations and BNP Paribas, that reportedly valued the company at 162 million pounds ($260 million), fell through due to the euro zone economic turmoil.

Xchanging gains 10 percent as the outsourcing company says it is on track to meet its full-year profit expectations as it made progress with a cost-cutting plan designed to make 2011 a turnaround year. [ID: nL6E7M608D]

"Xchanging is holding an investor day tomorrow where we hope to hear more details on progress on its Four Part Action Plan. We reiterate our hold recommendation: although management seems to be making good progress on turning the page, execution risks remain high in our view," says Seymour Pierce.

