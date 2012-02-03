Shares in Volvo rise 1.4 percent to 4-month highs after the world number two truck maker reiterates forecasts from October for this year's markets, a day after rival Scania announced new large staff reductions in the face of weakening European demand.

"Volvo delivered a fairly solid report for the last quarter of 2011 ... the maintained market outlooks for trucks and construction equipment are on the positive side," ABG Sundahl Collier analysts say in a note to clients. "We expect a slightly positive share reaction given the weak Scania report."

Volvo says the European market appeared to stabilise toward the end of year. It still expects the European market to shrink about 10 percent this year and the market in North America to grow.

Reuters messaging rm://anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net