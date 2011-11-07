Shares in Ryanair rise more than 3.7 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 gainers' list, after the airline ups its full-year profit forecast by 10 percent, prompting Panmure Gordon and Espirito Santo Investment Bank to reiterate their "buy" ratings on the firm.

"H1 numbers ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS up 20% and full year guidance raised from ?400m to ?440m. Over the medium term the anticipated capacity growth deceleration should drive further profit growth and strong cash generation," Panmure says in a note, keeping a 5 euro target price.

Espirito says the results were "better than our forecasts and consensus".

"We expect Ryanair's performance to remain robust despite our concerns about the economic outlook. We shall review our forecasts as necessary in due course. Our recommendation remains BUY with a Fair Value of ?4.20," it adds.

British peer easyJet , meanwhile, falls 1.8 percent.

