Shares in Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) rise 2.7 percent, among the top FTSEurofirst 300 gainers, buoyed by an upgrade in rating by Goldman Sachs to "buy" from "neutral".

"Carlsberg trades at a 40% discount to the consumer staples sector reflecting weak industry positioning and low returns. This discount is significantly greater than the 3-year average of 12% suggesting material downward revisions to forecasts are expected," the broker says.

"While we are cautious about 3Q11 and FY11, as well as the company's long term structural position, we believe downward revisions to FY12 forecasts are unlikely," Goldman adds.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net