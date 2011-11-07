Shares in Rentokil Initial fall 5 percent after the British cleaning to pest control firm reports a fall in third-quarter profit as continued losses at its City Link delivery business and difficult market conditions hampered growth.

Numis cuts its price target on the stock to 100 pence from 112 pence following Rentokil's "disappointing" third quarter figures saying that once again City Link fails to deliver.

"Management (is) bullish about the improvements which has led to a better sales outlook for Q4 and 2012, but given their wretched forecasting for this division the investor would be forgiven for waiting for the promised package to arrive," Numis says in a note.

Numis has cut its 2011 profit before tax estimate for the company to 196 million pounds from 205 million pounds, and its earnings per share forecast to 8.0 pence from 8.2 pence.

The broker, however, retains its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

