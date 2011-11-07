JPMorgan says its confidence in a "buy-the-dips" strategy has reduced as a result of the volatility caused by "extreme" Italian and Greek political uncertainty, although it still sees further gains for equities on a 6-12 month time horizon.

"... the already depressed sentiment, intense pressure on policymakers to deliver further support, low valuations and resilient global activity force us not to abandon the constructive view," they say in a note, pointing to further potential upside in cyclicals such as autos, value stocks and insurance.

Regionally, the broker says it remains "overweight" core euro zone, specifically the DAX , versus the periperhy, and favours emerging markets over developed markets.

