Fund of hedge fund provider Stenham says it largely rode out a weak third quarter for equities, thanks to its relatively high exposure to macro funds and after its long-short managers cut their gross and net exposures to the market.

Its event-driven fund allocation proved disappointing, however, and is under review.

"Only the Event Driven allocation was disappointing, an area where we have been increasing our exposure in the Multi-strategy portfolios on the basis that lower economic growth and high corporate cash levels yielding little, tend to lead to higher levels of corporate activity.

"It seems that the increased level of uncertainty in financial markets has overwhelmed these incentives and a number of the corporate transactions that have taken place, have had specific issues while a number of hedging strategies have not provide the anticipated protection," it says in a note.

