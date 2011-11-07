LONDON Nov 7 Shares in Hamworthy gain 1.8 percent, bucking an easier small cap trend, after the marine engineering group says it expects to beat its previous targets for full-year 2012, boosted by two contract wins and the recent acquisition of specialist valve manufacturer AW Flow Holdings.

Numis Securities says news that Hamworthy has secured orders of 40 million pounds, and that AW Flow is exceeding expectations leads it to upgrade its full-year 2012 and 2013 forecasts for the group by 13 percent and 5 percent respectively.

"This update reinforces our view of the strong earnings upgrade momentum potential at the group. We remain fundamentally positive on the prospects for the group given its exposure to structural and environmentally driven growth markets and balance sheet strength," Numis says in a note.

The broker repeats its "buy" rating on Hamworthy and raises its target price to 765 pence from 655 pence

To see more on Hamworthy's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net