Shares in Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) are up 4 percent, outperforming a 1.6 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index, as traders point to a Morgan Stanley note, in which analysts say the shares are attractive.

"Porsche's risk-reward balance looks as favorable as ever, with the discount to (net asset value) NAV near record highs of more than 6 billion euros," traders quote the broker as saying.

Morgan Stanley raises its price target for Porsche to 65 euros from 62 euros, while keeping an "overweight" rating on the stock.

Porsche shares are down 13 percent so far this year, outperforming the auto index which is down 17 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net