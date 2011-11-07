The FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.5 percent by midday, tracking a similar fall by the FTSE 100 index, off 0.6 percent after a midmorning rally, with the FTSE 250 index 0.9 percent lower.

Park Plaza Hotels gains 6.6 percent as the firm says its third-quarter results are in-line with its board's expectations, with total revenue growth of 25.7 percent for the three months to Sept. 30.

DTZ Holdings plunges 85 percent as the property consultancy, which is in takeover talks with a string of unnamed bidders, says the equity in its business is worth little or nothing due to its high level of debt.

