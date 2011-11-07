Shares in Park Plaza Hotels (PPH) gain 6.6 percent as the firm reports a strong third-quarter trading performance, in line with its board's expectations, with total revenue growth of 25.7 percent for the three months to Sept. 30.

"Park Plaza is continuing to trade in line with expectations and we are not changing our forecasts or recommendation," says Investec Securities in a note on which it repeats its "buy" rating and 293 pence target price on Park Plaza.

"Trading has been resilient across the period and across geographies, with slight weakness in Germany offset by strength in London and Amsterdam. We see PPH's operational track-record and rollout plans underpinning value," the broker adds.

